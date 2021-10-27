Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $3,090.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,922.33.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,786.17 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,508.48 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,799.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,554.37. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.12 by $4.87. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

