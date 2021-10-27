Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.86 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $177.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,970.64. The company had a trading volume of 140,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,135. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,514.62 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,812.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,593.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total value of $8,153,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 546,339 shares of company stock valued at $566,333,381 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alphabet stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Alphabet worth $6,098,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,129.77.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

