Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,532 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CM. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $90,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $121.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $122.22. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

