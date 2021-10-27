Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $8.06 Million in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 122,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,059,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 650,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 194.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $644,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,008,743 shares of company stock worth $65,802,760 over the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $72.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.31. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

