Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 145.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 35,204 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 30.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,398,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 397.4% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.25.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $437.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.98. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $304.18 and a 1 year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

