Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $10.18 Million Stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 33.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 108,846 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $10,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRGS. Citigroup lifted their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of PRGS opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $35.63 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average is $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

