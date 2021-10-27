Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Allegheny Technologies to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allegheny Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ATI opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

