Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Gap Down to $31.51

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.51, but opened at $30.10. Alkermes shares last traded at $28.85, with a volume of 23,292 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on ALKS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.83 million. Analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 11,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654,863 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Alkermes by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,729,000 after buying an additional 1,026,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,877,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,030,000 after buying an additional 995,070 shares during the last quarter.

Alkermes Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

