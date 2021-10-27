Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Alkermes updated its FY21 guidance to $0.52-0.70 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $0.520-$0.700 EPS.

NASDAQ ALKS traded down $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.74. 128,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,412. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -71.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84.

In other news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $49,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alkermes stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Alkermes worth $21,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALKS. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

