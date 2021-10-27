Alimera Sciences (ALIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $21.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 3.92%. On average, analysts expect Alimera Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 million, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.61. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03.
ALIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.
Alimera Sciences Company Profile
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
