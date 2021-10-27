Alimera Sciences (ALIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $21.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 3.92%. On average, analysts expect Alimera Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 million, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.61. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 6.18% of Alimera Sciences worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

ALIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

