Alethea Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 0.5% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $215.53. 25,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,869. The stock has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.85 and a 12 month high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.03.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

