Alethea Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.01. The company had a trading volume of 19,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,672. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.97.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Clorox from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus downgraded The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.28.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.