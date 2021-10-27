Alethea Capital Management LLC Has $546,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Alethea Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $661,000. NSI Retail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $661,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 269,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,766,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $1,618,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Waste Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after acquiring an additional 239,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE:WM traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.33. 33,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,039. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $164.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In related news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,518 shares of company stock worth $9,086,036. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.