Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 24,365 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,365 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $75,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,438 shares of company stock worth $8,450,449 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $458.72. 39,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $412.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.92. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $299.60 and a 12 month high of $457.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

