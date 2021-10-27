Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085,101 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 367,799 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.24% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $123,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,997,000 after purchasing an additional 805,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,163,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,924,000 after purchasing an additional 747,281 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 487.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 861,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,312,000 after purchasing an additional 714,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,222,000 after purchasing an additional 681,794 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,298,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,685,000 after purchasing an additional 673,216 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

Shares of CM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,836. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $72.07 and a 1-year high of $122.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.90. The company has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 64.22%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

