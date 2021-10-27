Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 128,700 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 754,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Fortis worth $33,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,805,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,849,000 after acquiring an additional 184,911 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Fortis by 46.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,396 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 5.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,479,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,067,000 after purchasing an additional 530,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,930,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,750,000 after purchasing an additional 389,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,804,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,968,000 after purchasing an additional 38,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

FTS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.55. 3,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,450. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

