Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $51.85 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,539 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 37,361 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $51,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $891,304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,667 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in Adobe by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 128,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in Adobe by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,319 shares of company stock valued at $28,166,246. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $642.24. 17,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $628.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $574.83. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.