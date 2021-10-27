Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $103,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.56.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,103,509 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $9.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.98. The stock had a trading volume of 302,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,998,069. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $432.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.18 and its 200 day moving average is $231.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

