Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.150-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.92 million.

Shares of NYSE AIN traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.81. 205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.09. Albany International has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.63.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AIN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist dropped their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Albany International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Albany International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,402 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Albany International worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

