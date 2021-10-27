Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Aker Carbon Capture ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS:AKCCF opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.