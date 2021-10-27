Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives “Sell” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AFLYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $5.50.

AFLYY stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

