Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 249.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,003,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.89% of Agora worth $84,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Agora during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

API stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. Agora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $114.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.84 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $37.77.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.33 million for the quarter. Agora had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

API has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Agora in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

