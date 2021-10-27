Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Gap Down to $52.36

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.36, but opened at $49.53. Agilysys shares last traded at $46.99, with a volume of 1,001 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $142,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melvin L. Keating acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.45 per share, with a total value of $41,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,970 shares of company stock valued at $710,067 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Agilysys by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 409,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,619,000 after purchasing an additional 131,497 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

