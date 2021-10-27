Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Gap Down to $52.36

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.36, but opened at $49.53. Agilysys shares last traded at $46.99, with a volume of 1,001 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 1.47.
In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $142,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melvin L. Keating acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.45 per share, with a total value of $41,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,970 shares of company stock valued at $710,067 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Agilysys by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 409,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,619,000 after purchasing an additional 131,497 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
