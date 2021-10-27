Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.
NASDAQ AGYS traded down $8.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.93. 4,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,550. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 1.47. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $64.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.27.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Agilysys stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
