Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

NASDAQ AGYS traded down $8.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.93. 4,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,550. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 1.47. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $64.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In other news, Director Melvin L. Keating bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $142,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,970 shares of company stock valued at $710,067 over the last three months. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Agilysys stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

