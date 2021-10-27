Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will report earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Agilent Technologies reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE A traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.60. The stock had a trading volume of 46,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,456. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.76. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $100.65 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

