AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$10.50 at Scotiabank

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGF.B. CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of AGF Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of AGF Management in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGF Management currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.10.

AGF.B stock opened at C$7.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$548.86 million and a P/E ratio of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.95. AGF Management has a 52-week low of C$5.43 and a 52-week high of C$8.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.59.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

