AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target Raised to C$10.50 at Scotiabank

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AGFMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. AGF Management has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.