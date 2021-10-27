Agenus Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agenus in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Agenus’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Get Agenus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $883.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.35. Agenus has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Agenus by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the second quarter worth $56,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agenus during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Agenus during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.