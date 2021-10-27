AGCO (AGCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. AGCO has set its FY 2021 guidance at $9.500-$9.500 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. On average, analysts expect AGCO to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AGCO alerts:

NYSE AGCO opened at $128.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. AGCO has a one year low of $74.76 and a one year high of $158.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGCO stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of AGCO worth $57,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.