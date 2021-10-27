Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of AVTE opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.25.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($23.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($23.64). As a group, analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,485,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,472,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $188,667,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

