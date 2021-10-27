AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.98

Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.98 and last traded at $44.96, with a volume of 690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.25.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 829.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

