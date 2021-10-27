Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $123.45

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $123.45 and last traded at $123.12, with a volume of 1223673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.82.
A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.37.
The company has a market capitalization of $149.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.69.
In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $46,851,432. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
