Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $123.45

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $123.45 and last traded at $123.12, with a volume of 1223673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.37.

The company has a market capitalization of $149.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $46,851,432. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

