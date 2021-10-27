Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $115.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price upped by analysts at UBS Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.07.

AMD opened at $122.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $127.20.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $46,851,432 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

