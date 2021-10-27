Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Issues Earnings Results

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,612,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,353,523. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.69. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $127.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.48.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $46,851,432. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

