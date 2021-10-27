Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.47% from the stock’s current price.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.21.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $121.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $127.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $46,851,432. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.