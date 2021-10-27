Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.47% from the stock’s current price.
AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.21.
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $121.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $127.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70.
In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $46,851,432. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
