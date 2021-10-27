Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Increased by Ascendant Capital Management LLC

Ascendant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.9% of Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $124.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,353,523. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $127.20. The firm has a market cap of $151.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,351,587.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $46,851,432. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.31.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.