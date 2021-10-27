Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Hits New 52-Week High at $341.60

Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 341.60 ($4.46) and last traded at GBX 328.50 ($4.29), with a volume of 32087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 327.50 ($4.28).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 287.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 282.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market cap of £703.37 million and a PE ratio of 50.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.27%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

