ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Short Interest Down 98.8% in October

ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 496,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADOMANI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

ADOM traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. 502,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,675. The firm has a market cap of $69.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 4.01. ADOMANI has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30.

Adomani, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats.

