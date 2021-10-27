Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Dana Rao Sells 489 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $4.47 on Tuesday, hitting $642.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,116,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,781. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $628.22 and a 200 day moving average of $574.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

