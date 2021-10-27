ADMA Biologics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 7,246 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,217% compared to the typical daily volume of 550 call options.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $179.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%. As a group, analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADMA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

In other news, CFO Brian Lenz bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and sold 2,341,949 shares worth $3,015,016. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 330,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 15.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 349,412 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 31.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 200,394.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 172,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

