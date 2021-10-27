ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ADMA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.40.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $179.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.18.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CFO Brian Lenz bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $1,186,774.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and sold 2,341,949 shares worth $3,015,016. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after buying an additional 6,502,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 330,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 349,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $1,603,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

