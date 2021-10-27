ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) CEO Adam S. Grossman Purchases 250,000 Shares

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of ADMA opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $179.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. The business had revenue of $17.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 330,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 349,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,603,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ADMA Biologics
ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.
