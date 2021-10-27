ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) CEO Adam S. Grossman Purchases 250,000 Shares

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADMA opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $179.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. The business had revenue of $17.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ADMA. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 330,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 349,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,603,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

