adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €290.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on adidas in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €352.00 ($414.12) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €375.00 ($441.18) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €328.56 ($386.54).

ADS opened at €279.95 ($329.35) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €289.79 and its 200-day moving average is €292.73. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

