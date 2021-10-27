Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Shares Gap Down to $14.38

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.38, but opened at $14.05. Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 19 shares changing hands.

ABOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acumen Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.77.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($7.74). Equities research analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

