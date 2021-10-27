Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 7.48%.

NYSEAMERICAN ACU traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.99. Acme United has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Acme United alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

In other Acme United news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $210,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,804.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,108 shares of company stock valued at $377,508 in the last ninety days. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acme United stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Acme United were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.