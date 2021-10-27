ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00-$2.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.400 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.60.

NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. 1,102,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,830. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $793.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.20.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.45 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ACCO Brands stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of ACCO Brands worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

