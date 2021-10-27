Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider James O. Etheredge Sells 1,966 Shares of Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $356.34 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $212.45 and a fifty-two week high of $359.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $332.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.27. The company has a market cap of $225.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.