Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 13,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 209,017 shares.The stock last traded at $12.35 and had previously closed at $12.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $201.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $93,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $115,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,202 over the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

