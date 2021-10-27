Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.050-$1.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Acadia Realty Trust stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.98. 27,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,316. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In related news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

