Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) were up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.65. Approximately 3,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 318,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Absci alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Absci Corp will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Absci stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

About Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.